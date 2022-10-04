'extra motivation' serves Djokovic well

TEL AVIV - Novak Djokovic claimed his third title of 2022 and 89th of his career with an impressive straight-set victory over Marin Cilic in the Tel Aviv final on Sunday, insisting his lengthy absence since winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July provided "extra motivation".

The 35-year-old triumphed 6-3, 6-4 to add the Israeli hard-court trophy to victories on Rome clay and Wimbledon grass this season.

It was also his 19th win over Cilic in 21 meetings in a rivalry stretching back to 2008. Thirteen of those victories against the Croat have come in straight sets.

The Serb was playing his first singles tournament since wrapping up his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard-court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated, before returning for Roger Federer's farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London in September.

"I played some very good tennis. I didn't drop a set the entire week," said the former world No. 1.

"I hadn't played a tournament in three months, so it was really extra motivation for me to really do well, particularly because people have been so friendly and so supportive of me throughout the week. I'm taking some great confidence into next week as well."

Djokovic's win on Sunday came in his 127th career final. It also allowed him to become the first man this year to claim titles on the sport's three different surfaces.

"My approach is to win tournaments wherever I am and I'm glad that I have a team of people around me that makes sure that I am in the best shape in order to be a contender to win titles," he said.

"That's why I came to Israel, was to try to win the title. First time playing here since a Davis Cup tie more than 15 years ago, so it was a really amazing experience."

Djokovic broke the 34-year-old Cilic in the second game and pocketed the first set with a fourth ace after 47 minutes on court.

Former US Open winner Cilic, chasing a 21st career title but first of the year, was broken in the first game of the second set and never recovered.

Djokovic faced only one break point in the match, which was clinched in 94 minutes.

"Just everything really that we experienced this week was positive," added the Serb, who had said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he calls time on his career, much like Federer's emotional goodbye to the game.

"The way people treated us when we landed in Israel all the way to the last moments now of our stay here has been truly wonderful and I am very grateful, because it was more than a tournament for me."

He now heads to the Astana ATP tournament where world No. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seeding.

Ranked seventh in the world, Djokovic just needs to finish in the top 20 to book a place at the ATP Finals.

That would give him the opportunity to end 2022 with a flourish, having started the year being deported from Australia over his controversial vaccination stance.

AFP