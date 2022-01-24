'Everything' goes wrong for Zverev

MELBOURNE • Alexander Zverev is an Olympic singles gold medallist. He has also won the season-ending ATP Finals twice.
But Grand Slams, the biggest prize in professional tennis, continue to elude him and, after again fumbling his opportunity, his repeated failures are beginning to weigh on him.
A dejected Zverev yesterday labelled his straight-set exit to Denis Shapovalov as one of the worst of his career where "everything" went wrong.
The world No. 3 was dumped out of the Australian Open by Canada's 14th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in 2hr 21min in a display he termed as "just awful".
It leaves Zverev, 24, still chasing a first Major despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the ATP Finals for a second time last November and the subsequent deportation of the top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
Asked what went wrong by reporters, the German launched into a brutal self-assessment.
"Everything," Zverev admitted. "Maybe since Wimbledon, one of the worst matches I have played. It's just tough.
"I give credit to Denis. It's incredible he's in the quarters. I think he deserves it. But today, in my opinion, was just awful from my side."
Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up and semi-finalist at Melbourne Park the same year, never looked at ease against Shapovalov, making 32 unforced errors and vented his frustrations when he smashed his racket in anger after one of the four breaks of his serve.
"It's no one else's fault. It's purely me. At the end of the day, as the world No. 3, I have to take responsibilities for the things I do and don't do," he said.
Zverev's task became harder when he lost the crucial second-set tiebreak after dropping the opening set and his error-strewn display included eight double-faults.
"Today was just not good enough to beat someone like Denis," he added.
This will be Shapovalov's first quarter-final at the Australian Open, where he will face 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal, the sixth seed and highest-ranked player left in the top half of the draw tomorrow.
The Spaniard survived a mammoth first-set tiebreaker before going on to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2.
Calling the opening exchange "crazy", the world No. 5 said: "The first set was very, very emotional.
"Anything could have happened there. I was a little bit lucky at the end."
While the 35-year-old Nadal, who is on track for a men's record 21st Slam, holds a 3-1 lead in career head-to-head meetings, Shapovalov, 22, is considered to be one of the rising stars on the ATP Tour, having reached the last four at Wimbledon last year.
"I felt things were going my way early on, lost a bit of momentum in the second set, but fought well to come back and just rolled with it from there," said the Canadian on his win over Zverev.
"It was probably the one I least expected to finish in three sets," referring to his gruelling near 11-hour match schedule to get to the round of 16.
"It's always an honour to play someone like Rafa, always going to be a battle."
Shapovalov added that he feared Covid-19 had scuppered his chances of even featuring at the Australian Open, after he tested positive in the lead-up to the ATP Cup earlier this month.
But he managed to recover to lead his country to the team event title.
The world No. 14 said he was "just really happy with where I am in terms of my game" as he bids to become the first Canadian player to win a men's singles Grand Slam.
In the women's draw, home heroine Ashleigh Barty will be in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year after defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.
The world No. 1 and two-time Slam champion will take on another American, Jessica Pegula, on Wednesday after the 21st seed upset the eighth-ranked Greek Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
Seeking to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, Barty said: "It was nice to be able to hold firm and bring the points back into my patterns more regularly and the big ones when it mattered most."
She was joined in the last eight by French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova after the Czech beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2.
American Madison Keys also advanced, following her 6-3, 6-1 win over Spanish eighth seed Paula Badosa.
