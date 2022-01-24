'Everything' goes wrong for Zverev

MELBOURNE • Alexander Zverev is an Olympic singles gold medallist. He has also won the season-ending ATP Finals twice.

But Grand Slams, the biggest prize in professional tennis, continue to elude him and, after again fumbling his opportunity, his repeated failures are beginning to weigh on him.

A dejected Zverev yesterday labelled his straight-set exit to Denis Shapovalov as one of the worst of his career where "everything" went wrong.

The world No. 3 was dumped out of the Australian Open by Canada's 14th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in 2hr 21min in a display he termed as "just awful".

It leaves Zverev, 24, still chasing a first Major despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the ATP Finals for a second time last November and the subsequent deportation of the top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Asked what went wrong by reporters, the German launched into a brutal self-assessment.

"Everything," Zverev admitted. "Maybe since Wimbledon, one of the worst matches I have played. It's just tough.

"I give credit to Denis. It's incredible he's in the quarters. I think he deserves it. But today, in my opinion, was just awful from my side."

Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up and semi-finalist at Melbourne Park the same year, never looked at ease against Shapovalov, making 32 unforced errors and vented his frustrations when he smashed his racket in anger after one of the four breaks of his serve.

"It's no one else's fault. It's purely me. At the end of the day, as the world No. 3, I have to take responsibilities for the things I do and don't do," he said.

Zverev's task became harder when he lost the crucial second-set tiebreak after dropping the opening set and his error-strewn display included eight double-faults.

"Today was just not good enough to beat someone like Denis," he added.