Enjoying freedom after quarantine

ADELAIDE • Novak Djokovic had a stroll in the park and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo as the world's top tennis players yesterday made the most of their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, Williams and Rafael Nadal were among a select group of players who underwent lockdown in Adelaide rather than Melbourne due to their participation in an exhibition event, which started yesterday, hosted by the city.

"We just can say thank you very much to South Australia (state) and for all the unbelievable great work that Tennis Australia has been doing to allow us to play this tournament," Nadal told reporters, summing up sentiments expressed by all the players.

Djokovic, who last week drew heavy criticism after he sent a letter to organisers asking for changes to the quarantine rules, said conditions were "great for us, considering the circumstances".

The players have been allowed out to practise for five hours a day during their quarantine but Djokovic said he had headed to a local park on his first morning in Australia without restrictions.

"Just putting your feet on the ground, you know, just doing something that I didn't have a chance to do," the world No. 1, who tickled local residents by going barefoot, said. "Just having the space, I think, that's what we all kind of missed."

After his visit to the park, the 17-time Grand Slam champion gave fans at the Day at the Drive event a scare by appearing to pull out of his afternoon match with Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic took his place but with a near full crowd at Memorial Drive, Djokovic said he could not stay away and came on court for the second set, to huge roars despite sporting a raw blister on the palm of his right hand.

"I'm sorry that I didn't step on the court from the beginning. I had to do some treatment with my physio and I wasn't feeling my best the last couple of days," the defending Australian Open champion said after winning his set 6-3 after Krajinovic won by the same score.

"But I wanted to play, I wanted to get out here. Thank you so much for making our day and making our year. We didn't play in front of this big a crowd in 12 months so this is something very special... We're professional athletes, we learn over the years to play with the pain... Obviously, coming off a hard training block and having the ATP Cup and Australian Open around the corner, you don't want to risk it too much."

The ATP Cup, an event slimmed down to 12 teams, begins on Tuesday.

GETTING HIS 'LIFE' BACK Just putting your feet on the ground, you know, just doing something that I didn't have a chance to do. Just having the space, I think, that's what we all kind of missed. NOVAK DJOKOVIC, who strolled barefoot in an Adelaide park after completing his quarantine.

Williams' quarantine had an extra wrinkle in the shape of her three-year-old daughter Olympia and they celebrated their release with a trip to the Adelaide Zoo.

"We had a calendar in our room and every day we marked an 'X' on the day that went by and a big circle on the quarantine ending day and we promised her that we would take her to the zoo to see koalas and kangaroos," said the American.

"I'm so glad the quarantine is over, because to be in a room with a three-year-old and being her best friend is definitely difficult... But honestly, I wouldn't trade anything for spending hours with her, it was really fun."

Williams will be bidding for her 24th Grand Slam singles title at Melbourne Park from Feb 8, which would tie her with Australian Margaret Court as the most successful player of all time.

"It's good to always have goals that you try to reach and kind of see what happens," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS