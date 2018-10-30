Ending her year, and WTA Finals Singapore run, on a high

With her arms around the Billie Jean King Trophy, Elina Svitolina wraps up the fifth and final edition of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global. A day after defeating American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final on Sunday, the Ukrainian posed with the biggest prize of her career at the National Gallery. The 24-year-old said: "I feel very tired, exhausted physically and mentally. It's been a very long season and this tournament took a lot out of me but, at the same time, I'm very happy and I have great memories of Singapore. It's (winning the WTA Finals) a big boost for me. I've been playing great during this week and winning my biggest title is amazing. "But I have to stay on the ground, I have to sit down with my team in a couple of weeks after my holidays and see what I did was good, where we have to improve and I'm excited to work really hard for 2019." The WTA Finals will now move on to Shenzhen, China, for next year's edition until 2028.