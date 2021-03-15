Ending dry spell 'nice relief' for Muguruza

DUBAI • Former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza was relieved to finally avoid tripping at the last hurdle and end her trophy drought on Saturday at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Spaniard's first WTA singles title in almost two years.

The 27-year-old last won a tournament at Monterrey, Mexico in April 2019. Since then, she has reached the finals of last year's Australian Open, the Yarra Valley Classic last month and the previous week's event in Doha without getting over the line.

"It means a lot, it's never easy to win titles," Muguruza said after her 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 win over Czech Barbora Krejcikova. "It doesn't happen often, and I'm excited that it happened now, after a few finals that didn't go my way. A nice relief to be able to hold a champion's trophy and not the finalist's trophy."

Noting that a tournament win is "a sign, a real proof" that she was playing well and doing the right things, the world No. 16 added: "But I've always been very determined in that way and believed in myself. I always believe every time I go out there that I'm one of the players that can get the trophy... I've always believed that in good moments and in bad moments."

The two-time Grand Slam champion said the last two weeks have been mentally challenging for her after her coach and compatriot, Conchita Martinez, tested positive for the coronavirus on her arrival in Doha for the Qatar Open.

Playing 10 straight matches was also physically very demanding.

"Very hard nowadays because I feel like the level is much stronger," she said. "I feel really everybody can win a tournament. This is how hard women's tennis is now and very happy that I managed to, for two weeks, reach the last match."

Elsewhere in Doha, Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ended Roger Federer's comeback after over a year out in the quarter-finals, beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 to win the ATP Qatar Open and secure his fourth career title.

