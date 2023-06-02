Elise Mertens dashes third seed Jessica Pegula's hopes of maiden Slam with 6-1, 6-3 win

PARIS – World No. 3 Jessica Pegula’s hopes of hoisting her maiden Grand Slam trophy ended in despair on Friday after a 6-1, 6-3 defeat by a “really tough” Elise Mertens in the third round of the French Open.

The 29-year-old American had no answer to her Belgian opponent’s versatile game, as the former doubles world No. 1 used her complete arsenal of shots, including sliced forehands, drop shots, lobs and deep groundstrokes, to great effect.

“I feel like I was still playing good points,” said Pegula, who has never advanced past the quarter-finals of any Slam and has only two WTA Tour titles to her name.

“But Elise was just being really tough, not making a lot of errors and making me play every single ball. And with the windy conditions, I felt like it definitely played into her game.”

Mertens, ranked 28th, was near flawless at the start, breaking Pegula twice in a row to race to a 5-0 lead and bag the first set in just 26 minutes.

Pegula, who had progressed into the third round after her ailing Italian opponent Camila Giorgi retired after the first set, broke Mertens early in the second but the Belgian responded in the next game.

She earned another rare break point at 3-2 but sunk three consecutive backhands into the net.

The 27-year-old Mertens then took advantage of Pegula’s low first-serve percentage to break her again and move 5-3 clear, leaving the frustrated American to shake her head and look at her coaching box for any help.

Her ordeal was over after 82 minutes with her 28th unforced error.

“I was very happy to win in two sets. She’s a very good player but I think I played well,” said Mertens, who has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the third time.

“I was delighted to play on this amazing court (Court Philippe-Chatrier). Thank you to everyone, it was amazing.

“The first set was easy, it was amazing. During the second set at 4-3, it was really difficult. I was very happy to win that game. You never know how it can end. I was very happy to win that game and the match.”

The former Australian Open semi-finalist will next face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat her compatriot Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In a later match, Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the last 16 in Paris for the first time with a straight-sets win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

The Belarusian second seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament after a 6-2, 6-2 win against the world No. 82.