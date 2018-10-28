Elina Svitolina

Q & A
Q Greatest athlete in the world right now
A Cristiano Ronaldo.
Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch
A Football.
Q Last movie that you made you cry
A Erm, I think it was about boxing, I don't remember.
Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you
A Playing in the WTA Finals.
Q One thing in tennis you would change
A Make the season shorter.
Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you
A My socks? (laughs)
Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player
A Serve from (Milos) Raonic.
Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years
A Shot clock, probably?
Q Biggest celebrity crush
A I don't know the name of the guy... I don't know... wait, probably Robert Pattinson.
Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country
A Definitely my hometown, Odessa. It's a beautiful place and you should visit their big theatre.
David Lee