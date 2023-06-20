Elena Rybakina warms up for Wimbledon title defence with win over Polina Kudermetova

BERLIN – Elena Rybakina could not compete in the third round of the French Open earlier in June due to a fever and breathing difficulties but, like all top athletes, she has quickly moved on from that disappointment.

On Tuesday, the Moscow-born Kazakh showed that she has the mental strength to put that unfortunate incident behind with a new mission in mind – to retain her Wimbledon title in July.

The 24-year-old, one of the biggest hitters on the WTA Tour, warmed up for the grass-court Grand Slam in her first match back from Roland Garros by beating Russia’s Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2 at the WTA 500 event in Berlin.

The match was delayed early in the first set for three hours as a thunderstorm swept across the German capital, but Rybakina did not let it affect her as the world No. 3 dominated her opponent, especially in the second set.

Her active winning streak, which dates back to her Rome title in May, now stands at nine.

“I’m happy with the second set,” said the 2023 Australian Open runner-up, who is the second seed in Berlin.

“In the first set, I was struggling a bit with the return and then I got better timing. Still there’s a lot to improve on grass.

“It’s just the first match. It’s never easy. Polina played really well.”

With her victory, Rybakina advanced to the last 16 in which she will face Croatia’s Donna Vekic, a fellow hard hitter.

“Tough opponent, for sure,” she added. “She plays aggressive, good serve. I’m really looking forward to that one.”

Elsewhere at the Queen’s Club Championships in London, second seed Holger Rune of Denmark was pushed to the limits before he defeated American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3).

Making his tournament debut, the 20-year-old came from 5-2 down to take the first set in the tiebreak, before booking his spot in the second round after fighting through another tiebreak in the second.

It was also Rune’s first career win on grass, which would be a boost ahead of Wimbledon.

“I’m very pleased,” the Dane said on court.

“It is always special with your first win on any surface. I feel very good.

“I had to adjust at the beginning after he came out strong. I’m super happy that I found my way to win.”