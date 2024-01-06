Elena Rybakina to take on Aryna Sabalenka in Brisbane International final

“I didn’t expect I would play that well this week,” said the second seed, adding that she had been sick before arriving in Brisbane. “It’s an amazing start to the year for me.”

The 24-year-old made 75 per cent of her first serves against Noskova, hitting 26 winners and making only 10 unforced errors to reach her 15th final on the WTA Tour.

Following her win, Sabalenka then beat compatriot Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 to also confirm her place in the final. The world No. 2 has yet to drop a set as well, but has lost 15 games so far.

In their head-to-head meetings, Rybakina has lost to Sabalenka in five of their seven encounters. All but two of her matches against the Belarusian went to three sets, including the 2023 Australian Open final.

“I’ll watch a bit of their match and try to do my best tomorrow,” said Rybakina after her victory, not knowing yet who she will be facing. “Hopefully it’s going to be a great battle.”

Sabalenka, meanwhile, is relishing another big clash with the Kazakh.

“I love matches against Elena. It’s always high quality. Usually enjoyable for people to watch,” said the 25-year-old, who is on a 15-match winning streak in Australia having also lifted the title in Adelaide in 2023.

“I hope it’s gonna be a great battle tomorrow. I’m really looking forward to that match.”

In the men’s draw, Denmark’s Rune progressed with a tough 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) win over unseeded Roman Safiullin.

In the final, he will meet either Bulgarian second seed Grigor Dimitrov or Australia’s Jordan Thompson, who beat Rafael Nadal in an epic quarter-final.