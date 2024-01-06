Elena Rybakina to take on Aryna Sabalenka in Brisbane International final

BRISBANE – Once again, world No. 4 Elena Rybakina will face second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka as she seeks to avenge her Australian Open final loss to the Belarusian a year ago.
The duo are part of a so-called new “Big Three” in women’s tennis, alongside world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and their Brisbane International final on Jan 7 promises to be a thrilling battle between two big hitters.
Rybakina put on a serving masterclass on Jan 6 as she stormed into the title-decider, while top seed Holger Rune battled through to the men’s final.
The Russian-born Kazakh blasted eight aces past Czech teenager Linda Noskova on her way to a 6-3, 6-2 win, breaking her opponent once in the first set and twice in the second.
Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, has lost only 12 games on the way to the final and is yet to drop serve in a perfect build-up to the Jan 14-28 Australian Open, where she lost to Sabalenka in three sets in 2023.
“I didn’t expect I would play that well this week,” said the second seed, adding that she had been sick before arriving in Brisbane. “It’s an amazing start to the year for me.”
The 24-year-old made 75 per cent of her first serves against Noskova, hitting 26 winners and making only 10 unforced errors to reach her 15th final on the WTA Tour.
Following her win, Sabalenka then beat compatriot Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 to also confirm her place in the final. The world No. 2 has yet to drop a set as well, but has lost 15 games so far.
In their head-to-head meetings, Rybakina has lost to Sabalenka in five of their seven encounters. All but two of her matches against the Belarusian went to three sets, including the 2023 Australian Open final.
“I’ll watch a bit of their match and try to do my best tomorrow,” said Rybakina after her victory, not knowing yet who she will be facing. “Hopefully it’s going to be a great battle.”
Sabalenka, meanwhile, is relishing another big clash with the Kazakh.
“I love matches against Elena. It’s always high quality. Usually enjoyable for people to watch,” said the 25-year-old, who is on a 15-match winning streak in Australia having also lifted the title in Adelaide in 2023.
“I hope it’s gonna be a great battle tomorrow. I’m really looking forward to that match.”
In the men’s draw, Denmark’s Rune progressed with a tough 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) win over unseeded Roman Safiullin.
In the final, he will meet either Bulgarian second seed Grigor Dimitrov or Australia’s Jordan Thompson, who beat Rafael Nadal in an epic quarter-final.
Elsewhere, top seed Coco Gauff will continue her defence of the Auckland Classic title in the Jan 7 final after the US Open champion brushed aside fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
The world No. 3 made light work of Navarro to reach the title clash where she will meet Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.
“Definitely a good start to my 2024, Emma’s an incredible player,” Gauff said.
“I wanted to be aggressive in my serve and return; we played a practice set before the tournament started and she was playing really well.
“I knew I had to be at my best if I wanted to win.”
Gauff made a commanding start and held a 4-2 lead in the opening set when rain, which has fallen regularly throughout the tournament, briefly stopped play.
The 19-year-old American continued her strong showing, extending her lead upon the players’ return to the court and eventually winning the first set with few concerns.
She then tightened her grip when she broke her compatriot’s serve in the opening game of the second set and consolidated that lead further after a Navarro mishit in the fifth game that gave her an unassailable lead.
Svitolina managed a lower back issue and rallied from a set down to beat China’s Wang Xiyu 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. AFP, REUTERS