Either finalist will reach new heights

MELBOURNE • Tomorrow's Australian Open men's singles final will be contested by the two biggest favourites, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal.

History will be made at Melbourne Park - the Russian will become the world No. 1 for the first time with victory, while the Spanish veteran will hold the outright record as the all-time men's Grand Slam leader if he earns his 21st major title.

The second-ranked Medvedev yesterday won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second straight final here.

The 2020 ATP Finals champion was in a fiery mood and given a code warning after raging at the chair umpire during his clash with the Greek fourth seed, whose father Apostolos was also given a warning for coaching from the player's box before inadvertently helping trigger his son's collapse.

Medvedev had a massive blow-up during a changeover at 5-4 in the second set, accusing the official: "His father can talk every point. Can you answer my question please?

"Oh my God, you are so bad man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me! I'm talking to you!"

Medvedev later apologised for losing his cool, saying: "I regret it all the time, because I don't think it's nice. I know that every referee is trying to do their best.

"I can get really emotional. I have been working on it. Helps me to win matches, I know. In the heat of the moment, I just lost it."

However, it was Tsitsipas who was the more distracted player, falling away after his father's warning and losing five straight games en route to his fourth defeat in the last four of a Slam.

An exasperated Tsitsipas, last year's French Open finalist, said he could not control his dad but paid tribute to Medvedev.

"I've talked to him about it. I've tried, spent countless hours trying to figure it out with him, but it's part of him," he said.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to keep receiving coaching violations, even though I will never listen to any single thing he says."

On Medvedev, he added: "I respect the fact that he's able to run so much and make it physical out there in every single point.

"He's one of the biggest fighters, together with Nadal. I guess he's earned the title."

That desire to make his opponent work for every point is a hallmark of world No. 6 Nadal, who earlier powered past Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to his sixth Australian Open final - his sole win came in 2009.

Medvedev, 25, is shooting for back-to-back Slam titles after upsetting Novak Djokovic in last year's US Open final.

Like in New York, where he stopped the world No. 1, who was sensationally deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status, from completing an unprecedented Open Era "calendar slam", Medvedev will be trying to derail Nadal's tilt at making men's tennis history.

He is the first man since Andy Murray to follow up his maiden Slam with a run to the final of the next Slam and he has the opportunity to be the first man in the Open era to win his first and second majors at consecutive Slams.

Standing in his way is Nadal.

"I'm going to play against one of the greatest and someone going for the 21st Slam," Medvedev said.

"I'm ready, I know that Rafa is a very strong player and I need to show my best to try and win this match."

Nadal, a decade older, had a more nuanced view of tomorrow's showpiece match, acknowledging this would not have been possible without the two absent "Big Three" members - Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer.

"At the end, it's about more than all these statistics, it's about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me," he said. "It's more important to be in the final... and fight to win another Australian Open than the rest of the statistics for the history of the sport.

"I just feel happy to be part of this amazing era of tennis, sharing all these things with another two players. That's it. In some ways, it doesn't matter if somebody achieves one more or one less."

