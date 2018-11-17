Easier with 'back against wall'

LONDON • A few days after it appeared as though a Roger Federer impersonator had gatecrashed the 02 Arena, the Swiss great resumed normal service to outplay Kevin Anderson and reach the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday.

He walked out into the jam-packed stadium in London knowing any repeat of his insipid performance on Sunday against Japan's Kei Nishikori could have resulted in an ignominious early exit.

But the 37-year-old again shrugged off the passing of time to swagger past the dangerous Anderson 6-4, 6-3 and reach the semi-finals for the 15th time in 16 appearances at the event.

"Very happy, the first match against Kei was tough, I never got going," said Federer, who rebounded from a poor performance against Nishikori to beat Dominic Thiem in his second round-robin match in the Lleyton Hewitt group.

"With my back against the wall, maybe it's easier for me to play. I played some good tennis today and I'm thrilled, excited to be in the semis.

"It didn't look like it was maybe 72 hours ago, but I was able to come back and play good tennis."

Federer also gained sweet revenge over Anderson after suffering a painful loss at the hands of the 32-year-old in the Wimbledon quarter-finals this year after leading by two sets. It was his only defeat against Anderson in five meetings before Thursday's clash.

Despite the loss, Anderson's consolation is that he becomes the first South African to reach the semis in the tournament's 48-year history.

"These round-robin formats are not straightforward," Federer said.

"Normally, you lose, you leave. I think it was also difficult for Kevin because he knew he had already qualified."

The day began at the O2 Arena with a news conference to launch the new ATP Cup - a team event that will begin in Australia in January 2020, just six weeks after the International Tennis Federation's revamped Davis Cup Finals.

The ATP Cup will offer US$15 million (S$20.6 million) in prize money and up to 750 ATP ranking points to the winners.

Federer was upbeat about the new event and also said that the Davis Cup would not suffer.

"Clearly, if the World Team Cup is going to be held, players will want to play that first week of the year, so you would think it's going to be exciting," he said.

"The Davis Cup has incredibly rich history. You would think the players are (also) going to play that.

"From that standpoint, I think there's not that much change. It just happens that there's more team events, which I think the players are happy about."

The format of the ATP Cup will see nations split into six groups, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin stage to compete in the knockout phase.

There will be up to five players in each team, with ties comprising two singles matches and one doubles match.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP FINALS

Day 7: S-final 1 (10pm) & 2 (tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch201