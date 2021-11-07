'Dream' record 7th No. 1 for Djokovic

PARIS • Novak Djokovic gained some consolation in missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned season-ending world No. 1 for a record seventh time yesterday.

The Serb had previously jointly held the record with American great Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Pole Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

On overtaking the 14-time Major champion, Djokovic, who took a seven-week break after his dreams of a calendar Grand Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September, said: "It is a dream for me as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy.

"To arrive at this moment is not just my achievement but my team, it is wonderful to be in this position.

"I am very proud to finish number one and what a match to do it in. It was so tight right to the last point but I am a very happy man now obviously."

The joint-record 20-time Grand Slam winner now has the opportunity to reinforce his supremacy by winning a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title against either Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev or world No. 2 Medvedev today. That semi-final result was not known at press time.

However, Djokovic was pushed all the way by Hurkacz, who earlier clinched the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals later this month.

The world No. 10 showed why he deserves to be among the select group of the best eight men's tennis players who will star in Turin.

Djokovic, who still needs to win the Paris final to avoid failing to claim a Masters title in a season for the first time since 2017, dropped serve in the eighth game and Hurkacz followed up on serve to seal the opening set.

It spurred the 34-year-old into action and the Australian, Wimbledon and French Open champion allowed his opponent only 11 points in the second set.

The 24-year-old regained his composure in the decider, but Djokovic was a notch above and he broke for 3-1 with a forehand winner at the end of a long rally.

He followed with a service game to love but Hurkacz rallied to break back for 3-4 as he hammered a forehand winner down the line.

He wasted a match point at 5-4 and they went into a tiebreaker, which Hurkacz dominated until he buried a routine forehand into the net to put Djokovic 6-5 up with another match point.

A backhand sliced wide allowed the favourite to move within one victory of a record 37th Masters title. Both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are tied with 36 titles each.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

PARIS MASTERS

Finals: Doubles (7.15pm) & singles (10pm) - StarHub Ch211