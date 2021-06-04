Draw wide open as Barty retires

PARIS • World No. 1 and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros yesterday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open.

Top seed Barty, already suffering from a left hip injury, retired injured midway through the second set of her second-round match against Poland's Magda Linette.

The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1. She then called it quits at 2-2 in the second set on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"It's heartbreaking," Barty said.

"It's a miracle I got past the first round. We did everything we could to give myself a chance. It sucks.

"We have had such a brilliant clay-court season and to get a little bit unlucky with timing, to have something kind of acute happen over the weekend and just run out of time is disappointing.

"But it won't take away the brilliant three months that we have had, as much as it hurts right now."

Barty, who won titles in Miami and Stuttgart and was the runner-up in Madrid, said she suffered the injury during training.

"Today it was no better, it was getting worse again and it was becoming at the stage where it was unsafe," she said, adding that she hoped to be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.

The 25-year-old's exit leaves the tournament without the three highest-ranked women's players.

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka stunned the sport by pulling out following a media boycott, saying she has suffered "bouts of depression" for three years.

Third-ranked Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open winner, withdrew before the event with injury.

That leaves world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka as the top remaining player in the draw. Defending champion Iga Swiatek took on Sweden's Rebecca Peterson later yesterday - the result of which was not available at press time.

Serena William will continue her bid for her 24th Major singles crown today when she takes on fellow American Danielle Collins.

Linette goes on to face Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian 25th seed who eased past Singapore-born Australian Astra Sharma 6-2, 6-4.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin, last year's runner-up, saw off American compatriot Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-3. Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was similarly untroubled against Ann Li of the United States, winning 6-0, 6-4.

American teenager Coco Gauff battled past China's Wang Qiang 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) to reach the French Open third round for the first time.

In the men's draw, top seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, while 20-time Major champion Roger Federer saw off Singapore Open semi-finalist Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

SELECTED 2ND RD RESULTS

MEN'S

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) bt Federico Coria (Arg) 6-3 6-3 6-2, Jannik Sinner (Ita) bt Gianluca Mager (Ita) 6-1 7-5 3-6 6-3, Mikael Ymer (Swe) bt Gael Monfils (Fra) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

WOMEN'S

Elise Merten (Bel) bt Zarina Diyas (Kaz) 4-6, 6-2 6-4, Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Karolina Pliskova (Cze) 7-5 6-1, Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-5 6-3, Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-0 6-4.