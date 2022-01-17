Draw opens up in No. 1's absence

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now after his deportation yesterday.

The door has swung open for Rafael Nadal, 35, to beat him to the milestone of 21 Majors when the Australian Open starts today.

Roger Federer, the other "Big Three" member is also tied on 20 Slams but is injured and not in Melbourne.

The sixth-ranked Nadal - who won the lead-up Melbourne Summer Set tournament for his first taste of competitive action since last August - was to have met his great rival in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park but that big obstacle has been removed.

However, the Spaniard will not entirely have it his own way here.

Having won the Australian Open just once in 2009 in five final appearances, he will have to deal with a set of hungry and determined younger challengers.

German Alexander Zverev, 24; Russia's 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, 25; and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 23, are all in greater form and have more momentum behind them - none of them had to cut short last season due to injury.

Medvedev denied Djokovic the US Open and a historic Calendar Slam last year to win his maiden Major and is the betting favourite in Melbourne to win back-to-back Slams, now that Djokovic is out.

"I'm feeling much more confident than last year in terms of knowing my game, what I'm capable of," said the world No. 2, who reached the final last year and carried over his good form into the recent ATP Cup in Sydney, with three wins out of his four singles matches overall.

Medvedev has an even bigger incentive with Djokovic out. Should he prevail here, he can become the world No. 1 - the position the Serb has held for the past two years - for the first time.

He said: "When someone wins it (the Australian Open) nine times and he is not there, the draw opens up a little bit.

"That's no secret."

Zverev, the Tokyo Games gold medallist, will also be feeling more confident of his chances of breaking his Slam duck.

The world No. 3 has come close, making the last four here and the US Open final in 2020 and reaching the semi-finals of the French Open and Flushing Meadows last year.

This could be the event where the two-time ATP Tour Finals champion finally takes the next step and, like Medvedev, Zverev can also usurp Djokovic at the top of the summit for the first time with victory on Jan 30.

The fourth-ranked Tsitsipas will also be in the mix, although there are concerns over a lingering elbow injury, which forced him to undergo surgery in the off-season.

The top quarter of the draw is far more open now, with Djokovic replaced by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso. Fellow Italian and world No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, last year's Wimbledon finalist, becomes the highest seed in that section.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Day 1: StarHub Ch211, 8am & Ch213, 8am, 4pm