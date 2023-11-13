Doubles powerhouse Krejcikova, Siniakova part ways

Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 11, 2023 Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez celebrate after winning their doubles match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Dynamic Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will not play doubles together during the 2024 season, the WTA said on its website on Sunday, pausing their hugely successful partnership after collecting seven Grand Slam titles together.

The pair won in San Diego in September but lost to Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup this weekend.

Siniakova initiated the split after an injury-marred 2023, according to media reports, but did not rule out a potential reunion.

The Olympic doubles champions picked up their seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top