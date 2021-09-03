Double standards for vaccination is 'bizarre'

NEW YORK • Proof of Covid-19 vaccinations is mandatory for adult US Open spectators but not for players - and that is something Victoria Azarenka finds "bizarre".

The Belarusian told fans after her 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday that she was glad they were all vaccinated, a requirement mandated by New York City officials.

"I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me it's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," said the 32-year-old, who pulled out of a WTA Tour event in April because it coincided with her scheduled vaccination.

"In my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point. I don't see the point of stalling it, because I think we all want to be safe, to continue doing our jobs and I know there is a lot of discussion about it."

The WTA has said that nearly half its players are vaccinated while for the ATP, just over half its players are inoculated. Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas controversially said last month that he would get vaccinated only if it was mandatory.

"I respect everybody's opinion as long as it's not conspiracy theory, if you actually have decent knowledge and looked into research and have your facts and stats," added Azarenka. "That part of conversation, that really you need to be knowledgeable to what you're saying, is missing in a lot of players."

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev is not for players discussing the merits of mandatory vaccinations, leaving the decision to ATP and WTA officials. I understand why they did it to the fans. So far it has not been applied to the players," he said.

"As players, we can just follow the guidelines and rules. It's not for players to decide, because that's why we have governing bodies. It's still them who make the decisions. We are just hard workers who do their job on the tennis court."

Top-ranked golfer Jon Rahm of Spain led a PGA Tour event by six strokes after three rounds in June but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the virus. He also missed the Olympics after another positive Covid-19 test in July.

One could only imagine the uproar if top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who had caught the virus last year, was forced to withdraw with a positive test, dooming his calendar-year Grand Slam bid.

The Serb had earlier this year said he hoped vaccination would not be mandated for players. Last year, he said he was personally opposed to vaccination. I hope that as an association we make the best decision for our business, for our health, for the tournaments, for the public," said Azarenka.

