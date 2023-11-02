Dominant Novak Djokovic wins Paris Masters tennis opener against Tomas Etcheverry

PARIS – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic got off to a solid start in his quest for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title with a resounding 6-3, 6-2 win over Tomas Etcheverry in the second round on Wednesday.

The Serb, who was playing his first singles match since the Davis Cup six weeks ago, has strengthened his grip at the top of the rankings, taking a 580-point lead over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who exited the tournament on Tuesday.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner made only nine unforced errors and did not drop serve, as he beat the Argentinian world No. 31 in one hour and 23 minutes.

“I am pleased... Some parts of the match were really good, others losing the rhythm. But I think it is normal to be rusty a little bit after not playing an official match for so long,” the 36-year-old Djokovic said.

“People around me always talk about the danger of not playing so many weeks and I am aware. I felt nerves going into the match even though I have plenty of experience.

“But you need some time to get the engine going and to hit through the ball and that is what started to happen to me at end of the first set and that was great.”

He will next play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

It was a tougher day for world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).

When the Bulgarian broke to 5-5, Medvedev threw his racket which brought whistles from the crowd. That further upset the Russian.

“I’m not going to play when they whistle,” he shouted at the umpire.

“They’re stupid! If they don’t whistle, I’ll play!”, Medvedev said before telling the crowd: “I play guys, but shut your mouths, okay!”

The Russian denied making an obscene gesture towards the crowd, who had booed him earlier, after losing the heated second-round clash.