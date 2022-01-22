Djokovic's bills not paid by organisers: Tiley

MELBOURNE • Embattled Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday he would not be resigning over the Novak Djokovic saga and denied Tennis Australia (TA) was paying the Serb's legal and travel expenses.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, hours after a Federal court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play in the first Grand Slam of the year.

In his first interview since the world No. 1 was removed from Australia, Tiley sidestepped questions about TA's involvement in trying to get the 34-year-old into the country in the first place.

"We've already addressed those questions and really now today we're just focusing on delivering a great event," the South African, who is also chief executive of TA, told Channel 9 at Melbourne Park.

In an earlier interview during the saga, Tiley had defended TA's role and blamed conflicting and quickly changing advice from the Australian government.

He was booed on Thursday when he made his first appearance on court at the tournament to hand a bouquet to Australian player Samantha Stosur after her last singles match at the Grand Slam.

Two days after the TA board released a statement "commending" him on his organisation of the event, Tiley was asked whether he would be resigning, to which he said "no". He also responded to media reports that said TA had paid for Djokovic's legal fees, his travel to Melbourne from Dubai and a house in the city that the Serb did not use.

"I've seen those reports... They are simply untrue," he said.

REUTERS