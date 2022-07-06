Djokovic wins 'Inner Fight'

LONDON • Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low, he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner yesterday.

The top seed had looked in trouble against the 10th seeded 20-year-old, after being outplayed for two sets but stormed back to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Said Djokovic, 35: "The inner fight is always the biggest fight you have to face on and off the court.

"I always believed I could turn it around."

In the end, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome as the Serb seized control to reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at Wimbledon.

He will next face either Britain's Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium. The result of that match was not available at press time.

Former world No. 4 Tim Henman said on the BBC: "There were doubts for sure. An incredible turnaround from Djokovic.

"This is what separates the good from the great. Sinner will learn an enormous amount. This is what separates the tournaments from the Grand Slams. Two sets isn't enough."

In the women's draw, Tatjana Maria also came from behind to beat fellow German Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 34-year-old mother of two will play either third seed Ons Jabeur or the unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final. The result of that second quarter-final was not available at press time.

"I have goosebumps everywhere," said the world No. 103 Maria, who returned from maternity leave just under a year ago.

"It was such a tough match against Jule... I think today we made Germany really proud."

Watched by her beaming husband and coach Charles Maria, she praised the crowd for their support and said she could not believe she had reached the last four of a Grand Slam.

Said Maria: "My two little girls, it's a dream to live this with my family, to live this with my two girls.

"Almost one year ago I gave birth, it's crazy."

She said she would like to face 27-year-old world No. 2 Jabeur of Tunisia in the semi-finals.

"It would be really nice to play her," she said. "She is part of my family, she loves my kids, she is playing with them every day."

In only the third all-German Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open Era, Niemeier took control from the start, breaking at her first opportunity and going on to win the first set.

The 22-year-old then broke again at the start of the second set but Maria stormed back, breaking three times to level the match.

World No. 97 Niemeier again drew first blood in the deciding set, breaking in the fifth game and holding serve to lead 4-2.

But Maria hit back to level at 4-4 and broke again in the 12th game to seal the victory.

The veteran, who saved two match points in the previous round, made her Grand Slam debut in 2007. She had never progressed beyond the third round at a Major before this.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

