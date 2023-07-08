Djokovic wins in nick of time, Alcaraz shines, Brits out, at Wimbledon

LONDON - Novak Djokovic showed again why he remains invincible at Wimbledon, young rival Carlos Alcaraz graced Centre Court for the first time and Andy Murray’s hopes ended in Greek tragedy on another marathon day at the grasscourt slam on Friday.

Serbia’s Djokovic, chasing records on multiple fronts, left it late to book his place in round four, beating Stan Wawrinka 6-3 6-1 7-6(5) just before Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew.

Spain’s world number Alcaraz is a round behind because of this week’s rain but picked up speed with a 6-4 7-6(2) 6-3 victory against Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek continued her serene progress with a third successive straight sets win – this time against Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-2 7-5.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered a scare though before hitting back to beat Varvara Gracheva of France 2-6 7-5 6-2.

For British fans, at least, day five fell flat with Murray unable to finish off fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 36-year-old had led two-sets-to-one after Thursday’s late night action and there was a wave of Pimms-fuelled optimism that he could finish the job on Saturday.

Tsitsipas had other ideas though and silenced the partisan Centre Court crowd to prevail 7-6(3) 6-7(2) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 on the 10th anniversary of Murray’s first Wimbledon crown.

Murray disappointed

“I’m obviously very disappointed just now,” the Scot told reporters as he processed the loss.

“Yeah, obviously you never know how many opportunities you’re going to get to play here. The defeats maybe feel a bit tougher. But, to be honest, every year that Wimbledon’s not gone how I would like, it’s been hard.”

Shortly before Murray’s demise, Britain’s 12th seed Cameron Norrie was bundled out in the second round by in-form American Christopher Eubanks – a player who dabbles with commentating and who is making his Wimbledon debut.

And to really rub salt into the wounds, home wildcard Liam Broady, who on Thursday stunned fourth seed Casper Ruud, lost to mercurial Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-2 7-5 7-5.