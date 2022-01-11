Djokovic wins court fight, released from immigration detention

MELBOURNE • Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was yesterday released from Australian immigration detention after winning a court challenge to remain in the country, but the government said it was still considering another move to deport him.

Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the federal government's decision last week to revoke the Serb's visa amid a row over his exemption from being vaccinated - an Australian border requirement unless medical proof is provided - against Covid-19 was "unreasonable", and ordered his release.

An excerpt from the ruling said the player was not given enough time to speak to tennis organisers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

Djokovic, who arrived in Australia last Wednesday in pursuit of a record 21st men's Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, spent the day at his lawyers' chambers.

He did not immediately appear in public but yesterday tweeted his intention to stay on and fight for the chance to make history at Melbourne Park, with the Major starting next Monday.

"I'm pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation," Djokovic said. "Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans."

Having been denied access to a tennis court since his arrival, it was also revealed that Djokovic immediately went out to practise following his release, with precious little time to build up his fitness before the hard-court tournament begins.

There were chaotic scenes in the hours that followed his release as supporters who gathered outside his lawyers' office surged around a black car with tinted windows leaving the building, and local police at one stage had to use pepper spray to clear a path.

While the 34-year-old earned a temporary reprieve, he could still be barred from participating.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using broad discretionary powers he is given by the country's Migration Act to again revoke Djokovic's visa.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire of late over record Covid-19 cases and with the federal election coming up in four months, he will want to be seen as acting tough on border control. But political opponents yesterday seized on Djokovic's release to blast the ruling Liberal Party, with former prime minister Kevin Rudd tweeting that it was "total incompetence" and "a giant distraction strategy".

The controversy has been closely followed around the world, creating diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra, and sparking heated debate over national vaccination rules.

Serbia's parliamentary Speaker Ivica Dacic admitted he was concerned that Mr Hawke could still deport Djokovic, a move that would bar him from entering the country for three years, saying "the process should have ended when the court ruled on the matter".

But given his clearance by Judge Kelly, even his biggest rivals want the reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion to take part in the first Slam of the year.

Rafael Nadal has every reason to wish Djokovic does not take part next week as he is also chasing a record 21st Major, but the Spaniard believes a line should now be drawn under the saga, yesterday telling radio station Onda Cero the past few days had been "a circus".

The former world No. 1 joked that "on a personal level, I would much rather he didn't play", but added: "Justice has spoken and has said he has the right to participate in the Australian Open, and I think it is the fairest decision to do so."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS