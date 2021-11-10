Djokovic wants role as a coach

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic plans to become a tennis coach once he calls time on his playing career as he has no intention of taking his knowledge "to the grave", the world No. 1 has told Serbian media.

Fresh off clinching the Paris Masters title on Sunday to secure a record-breaking 37th Masters title and a record seventh year-end top ranking to surpass American Pete Sampras, the Serb is now preparing for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, which starts on Sunday.

Looking ahead, Djokovic, who is level on 20 Grand Slams each with "Big Three" peers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, is eager to nurture future talents when he hangs up his racket.

"I try to pass on to new generations everything that I've learnt," the 34-year-old said.

"What am I supposed to do when I retire - take it to my grave so that those who come after me are unable to benefit from my philosophy, work methods and approach?

"I see myself in various roles in the future and I am glad that I can also develop as a coach."

On the new generation of tennis stars succeeding the "Big Three", he singled out US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, whom he beat in the Paris final, as the one most likely to become the world's top-ranked player.

On the Russian, Djokovic said: "He is one of the best players in the world and if he stays healthy he will win many more Slams. I'd have hardly any work to do if I was to coach him... his game has no weaknesses."

REUTERS