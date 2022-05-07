Djokovic values Madrid semi-final more this year

MADRID • After losing to Andrey Rublev in the Belgrade final last month, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is back and determined to win his first title of the season.

The Serb, 34, cruised past 25-year-old Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3, 6-4 yesterday to reach his seventh Madrid Open semi-final, and declared that old is still gold in the sport.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after reaching his first Masters 1000 semi-final of the year, he said: "I value it this year more than in previous years because of the circumstances of everything.

"Look, I still feel motivated to play and be competitive on court, competing with most of the young guys. Obviously there's a change in generation, but the oldies, we're still out there.

"We are guys with experience trying to make them run on the court. One thing is for sure, I will definitely play as long as I enjoy it."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion improved to 7-3 for what has so far been a disrupted season - he was deported from Australia in January for not being vaccinated - and will next meet ninth ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who beat his fellow Spaniard and world No. 4 Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in their quarter-final clash.

It will be Djokovic's 72nd Masters 1000 semi-final appearance. Only Nadal (76) has reached the last four more often than the Serb.

"Rafa looks close to his best and Carlos is living the dream," Djokovic. "I don't really care who is on the opposite side of the net, to be honest. I just want to be playing better and better each day. For me this is the most important thing right now, my focus and my intention is really focusing on myself."

The signs are looking good for Djokovic. According to Tennis Data Innovations, he converted 84 per cent of the points in which he was in an offensive position as he blasted past Hurkacz. The ATP Tour average for conversion rate on clay is 65 per cent.

"The first set I think we both didn't play so great, took us both time to adapt to conditions," Djokovic said. "Second set I think there's better quality tennis. I was serving really well. I am pleased with the way I was constructing the point."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP MADRID MASTERS

Semi-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch 211, 8pm & tomorrow, 3am