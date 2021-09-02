Djokovic unfazed by boo-boys in quest

NEW YORK • Novak Djokovic says staying in the moment and managing challenging situations are his secret weapons in coping with the emotions and pressure of trying to make tennis history.

The world No. 1 advanced to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday by ousting Danish teen qualifier Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-1.

Djokovic is trying to win the US Open to complete the first men's singles Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 and reach a men's career record 21 Slam titles.

"You have tons of expectations and pressure from just the whole tennis community, including myself," the Serb said. "Obviously I would like myself to win the title and make the history.

"I am focused on trying to be the best version of myself every day."

His mental strength was put to the test on Tuesday.

With New York fans wanting to see history but also adoring upsets, the atmosphere was "not ideal" as the Flushing Meadows crowd roared his opponent on.

Fans chanted "Rune" throughout and applauded the young Dane's bravery as he played on despite being hampered by cramps.

After wrapping up victory, Djokovic did not deliver his customary post-match celebration - sharing a heart with all four sides of the court - and he later said he thought the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd had been booing him.

"I didn't know what they were chanting honestly. I thought they were booing," he said.

"I don't know, it was not an ideal atmosphere for me... But I've been in these particular atmospheres before, so I knew how to handle it."

Unfortunately, ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic's conqueror in the bronze-medal play-off at the Tokyo Olympics, could not say the same thing.

The Spaniard fell 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-7 (7-9) to French-born US qualifier Maxime Cressy, who fired 44 aces in pulling off the biggest shock of the first round.

The 24-year-old American saved four match points in battling back to defeat the 2017 and 2020 US Open semi-finalist, who smashed his racket to the court after sending the final shot wide after 3hr 35min.

"The fifth set, he would not give me anything," Cressy said. "I just kept telling myself to focus on holding my serve efficiently."

The world No. 151 made his tour-level debut at last year's US Open as a wild card. He reached his first ATP quarter-final in July at Newport.

A crowd of about 1,500 on an outer court chanted his name and backed him to the finish.

"That lifted me big time. Really helped me out," Cressy said. "It would have been really difficult without them."

In the women's draw, defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round yesterday after Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew ahead of their second-round match due to illness.

A day earlier, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was made to sweat for a 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) win over Vera Zvonareva.

"I think in the first set I served exceptionally well," said Barty.

"I started well and in the end was able to play some good, aggressive tennis towards the end of the match. And I think when my back was against the wall, I came up with some really good stuff.

"That's all we can ask when your back is against the wall."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

US OPEN

