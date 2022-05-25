Djokovic to defend Wimbledon title

PARIS • Novak Djokovic has said he is likely to defend his Wimbledon title, despite the controversy over the Grand Slam being stripped of ranking points.

"Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon," he said on Monday, after beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the French Open first round.

However, the Serb added that the initial decision of the tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine was a "mistake".

The 35-year-old stands to lose 2,000 points due to the decision by the ATP and WTA Tours to remove ranking points from Wimbledon in response to the player ban.

"On a personal, individual level, I have been very negatively affected," said world No. 1 Djokovic, currently just 680 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev.

He has already lost 2,000 potential points by not being able to defend his Australian Open title after he was deported for not being vaccinated.

"Collectively, I'm glad that players got together with the ATP and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences."

Djokovic believes that there were other solutions available to Wimbledon - which takes place at the end of next month - that would have been less drastic than an outright ban.

"A few days ago I found out that there was a document of recommendation from the British government towards the All England Club and where they had several options," he said.

"There was not only one on the table. They haven't discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players or for that matter, Russian or Belarusian players to just communicate and understand whether there is common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out.

"So I think it was a wrong decision. I don't support that at all. It's a lose-lose situation for everyone."

Earlier on Monday, former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka said she is "leaning towards not playing" at Wimbledon.

The Japanese said: "I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up. The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place...

"I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition."

