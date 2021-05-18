Djokovic tips Nadal to win at Roland Garros

ROME • Rafael Nadal has re-established himself as the overwhelming favourite at the French Open, where he will be aiming for a record-extending 14th title in less than two weeks.

Novak Djokovic made that assertion on Sunday after their 57th meeting - the most number of matches between two men in the Open era - ended in a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 defeat and a 10th Italian Open title for the "King Of Clay".

Since 2005, world No. 3 Nadal has lost just twice in 102 matches at Roland Garros, to Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic in 2015.

Despite a mixed clay-court swing - he won both Rome and Barcelona but bowed out at the last-eight stage in Madrid and Monte Carlo - Nadal feels he is close to peak form after sealing his 36th Masters 1000 title.

"I really wanted this title," the Spaniard said. "This had been one of the first important titles I won in my career. I'd won 10 in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros and really wanted this one too."

This was the 20-time Grand Slam champion's final warm-up event before the French Open and he will now head home to Mallorca to fine-tune his game.

"I think I have been improving this week, but I need to keep going with that improvement," said the 34-year-old. "When you improve and you're able to do it every day for a longer time, then you feel more confident and more safe.

"So I just need to keep going. I know what I need to work (on) for the next couple of weeks, and I (am) going to do it."

World No. 1 Djokovic, whose 2016 triumph remains his sole French Open trophy, admitted he is a "long shot" in the bid to become the first man in over half a century, and just the third in history after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson, to win all four Majors more than once.

"Going into Paris brings me a good sensation," insisted the Serb despite a roller-coaster clay-court swing which yielded a round-of-16 exit in Monte Carlo and a semi-final loss on home ground in Belgrade.

"I actually now started to feel like I actually want to feel on clay.

"So I think if I manage to play the way I played (against Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday) and today, I think I have a good chance to go all the way in Paris. Of course, it's a long shot."

The 18-time Slam winner also dismissed the possibility of a winner outside tennis' "Big Three", including Roger Federer.

In the absence of Nadal and Federer, coupled with the expulsion of Djokovic for hitting a line judge with a stray ball, fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem won last year's US Open, becoming the first player outside of the elite circle to earn a Slam since Marin Cilic in 2014.

As a two-time French Open finalist, the Austrian has been talked about as a potential contender to Nadal's crown, just like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

But Djokovic, 33, feels the veteran trio will not be displaced at the top any time soon, saying: "The Next Gen young people? Me, Rafa and Roger are reinventing the next gen. We are the next gen.

"People like to talk about it. Fine. The guys are there. They are already establishing themselves in the top five, top 10 of the world. Nothing new. But we are still there."

Djokovic will play again in Belgrade this week before heading to Paris.

