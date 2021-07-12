Djokovic ties Federer, Nadal

LONDON • Novak Djokovic yesterday beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.

The world No. 1's third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned him a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, he has now completed the third leg towards achieving the Grand Slam of all four Majors. He will complete the collection should he win next month's US Open.

Should he triumph at Flushing Meadows, he will become the first man since Australian Rod Laver in 1969 to do so and just the third male player in history, including Roy Emerson, to win all four singles titles in the same year.

The Serb will also be the favourite for the men's title at the Tokyo Games, though no man has won the four Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

The 34-year-old, who came into the title clash having beaten Berrettini in both of their previous meetings, opened a 5-2 lead in the first set with an early break but the underdog fought back to force a tiebreak which he clinched. It was just the second set Djokovic had lost at this year's championships.

He reacted by racing to a 4-0 lead in the second set before going on to level the match. A single break of serve in the third and two more breaks in the fourth were enough for him to close out the contest in front of a raucous and partisan Centre Court crowd, who kept on chanting the his opponent's name.

He sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini's backhand slice landed in the net.

Despite the cheers for Berrettini, which at times seemed to rile Djokovic, the crowd rose to give him a standing ovation as he fell flat on his back to celebrate.

As has become tradition, he took a bite out of the Centre Court grass before addressing the fans.

"It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic.

20 Following his Wimbledon victory yesterday, Novak Djokovic has now 20 Grand Slam titles, level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

On equalling the feat achieved by two of tennis' "Big Three", despite being a year and six years younger than Nadal and Federer respectively, he added: "It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends they are the reason I am where I am today."

Berrettini, the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final, just fell short of emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning Queen's on debut and then adding the Wimbledon crown a few weeks later.

"Novak is a great champion he is writing history on this court," the world No. 9, playing his first Grand Slam final, said. "It is not the end, it is the beginning for me. Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say grazie (thanks in Italian).

Federer tweeted: "Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS