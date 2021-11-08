Djokovic tames Medvedev in Paris after US Open loss

PARIS • Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat by defending champion Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in yesterday's showpiece match.

It marks a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 crown for Djokovic, pulling one clear of Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The Serb was also looking to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017 and kept his cool to accomplish his mission.

Djokovic, who is guaranteed to secure the year-end world No. 1 ranking for a record seventh time, needed time to adjust to break the second-ranked Russian's sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and bowed out of the contest on the first match point when Djokovic unleashed a superb forehand winner down the line.

It was the 14th time this year that the 34-year-old Djokovic has rallied from a set down to win.

Two months after Medvedev denied Djokovic a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men's singles title at Flushing Meadows, he was hoping to lock his opponent into a backhand-to-backhand battle again.

The 25-year-old broke in the opening game as Djokovic made a flurry of unforced errors with the lanky Muscovite keeping him on the back foot.

Djokovic levelled for 2-2 but Medvedev stole his serve again to move 4-3 up with a splendid sliced backhand at the net. He then held serve twice to pocket the first set when Djokovic returned long.

Djokovic however, turned the tables in the second set, going 3-1 up as Medvedev buried a backhand into the net. Djokovic served and volleyed to save a break point at 5-3, saw off two more with big serves, eventually taking the match into a decider with an ace on his third set point.

He broke for 3-2 courtesy of three unforced errors by Medvedev and stole his opponent's serve again to move 5-2 up.

Serving for the match, Djokovic gave Medvedev too much space and his rival pulled a break back but his tank was empty and he surrendered on his serve in the next game as Djokovic shared an emotional embrace with his children Stefan and Tara at the end of the court after match point.

