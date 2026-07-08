Novak Djokovic wins five-hour epic to earn Jannik Sinner showdown at Wimbledon

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Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, on July 7.

LONDON - Novak Djokovic will face defending champion Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final after the indefatigable Serb ignored a calf injury to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a marathon five-set thriller on July 7.

Djokovic was hurt in the first set, but the former champion played through the pain for the rest of a breath-taking 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4) victory lasting five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures.

Having survived the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history in a Centre Court classic, the 39-year-old will meet world number one Sinner on July 10 for a place in the final.

While Sinner beat German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on July 7, Djokovic had to dig deeper before he subdued Canadian third seed Auger-Aliassime in one of the all-time gutsy Wimbledon performances.

The question now is whether Djokovic will have anything left in the tank to beat Sinner.

Bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns, Djokovic has won five of his 11 clashes with Sinner.

Two of those victories over Sinner came at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, but he lost to the Italian in the 2025 semi-finals before avenging that defeat in the last four at the Australian Open in January.

As ever for the seven-time Wimbledon champion, each match brings another deluge of statistics that underline Djokovic’s remarkable longevity and incredible thirst for success.

He has advanced to a record-extending 15th Wimbledon semi-final and 55th at the Grand Slams.

He is into the Wimbledon last four for an eighth consecutive time, setting a new record ahead of Roger Federer for the longest streak of men’s singles semi-final appearances at the All England Club.

Djokovic is only the second player in the Open era to reach the men’s semi-finals at Wimbledon aged 39 or older after Ken Rosewall in 1974.

Tenacious Djokovic

The Serb had dropped a set in three of his four matches on route to the last eight, admitting he wasn’t playing to the “perfectionist” standards he expects from himself.

This might not have been his most flawless performance, but for heart alone it was among his best.

After setting a men’s singles record with his 106th Wimbledon match-win in the fourth round, Djokovic’s bid for tennis immortality looked in danger in the first set.

He suffered a left calf injury in the ninth game and needed lengthy treatment, raising doubts about his ability to continue.

Djokovic was eventually able to play on after a medical time-out, drawing huge cheers from the crowd when he got to his feet.

He was on the ropes in the tie-break, constantly stretching his injured leg and gesticulating towards his coaches.

Somehow Djokovic defied the pain and Auger-Aliassime’s barrage to take the set.

But will-power alone wasn’t enough to subdue Auger-Aliassime, whose huge serve kept Djokovic on the back foot for long periods.

The 25-year-old broke late in the second set and staved off two Djokovic break points to level the match.

Despite the bright sunlight, that was the signal for Wimbledon chiefs to order the Centre Court roof to be closed, much to Djokovic’s frustration as he argued with an official that “we’re an outdoor tournament”.

Djokovic recovered his composure and took the third set, becoming only the second player to break the Canadian’s serve in this year’s tournament.

In charge at 2-0 up in the fourth set, Djokovic allowed Auger-Aliassime to recover to force a final set.

The decider was nerve-shredding drama from start to finish, with Djokovic finally able to let out a roar of delight after sealing one of the most tenacious wins of his glittering career.

Muchova downs Osaka

Earlier, Karolina Muchova overcame four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in an absorbing contest of athleticism, shot variety and tight margins to set up a Wimbledon semi-final against American Coco Gauff.

The 29-year-old Czech, seeking a first Grand Slam title, proved the steadier player on a sizzling Court One, producing 21 unforced errors to Osaka’s 42 while the pair sent down 24 winners apiece.

Not afraid to come to the net and volley, Muchova took the first set tiebreak with a forehand winner on her third set point.

Osaka, 28 and seeded 14th, had downed top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. But consistency deserted her as she served two double faults alongside two aces in the ninth game of the second set and missed a drive volley to drop her serve.

Tenth seed Muchova served out the set, finishing with an ace, to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.

It will also be a first semi-final at the All England Club for Gauff, 22, who beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. AFP, REUTERS