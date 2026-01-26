Straitstimes.com header logo

Djokovic stand-in Shelton overhauls Ruud to reach quarter-finals

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 - A fired-up Ben Shelton took top billing from the absent Novak Djokovic and reached his third Australian Open quarter-final with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over Casper Ruud on Monday.

Djokovic was a shoo-in for the late-night slot at Rod Laver Arena but ended up a walkover into the quarter-finals when his opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew injured from their fourth round match.

Enter American Shelton, who shrugged off a slow start to deliver a crowd-pleasing win over 12th-seeded Norwegian Ruud.

Fans missing 10-times Australian Open champion Djokovic punctured the air with cries of "Go Novak!" during the match -- but Shelton took it with good humour.

"For me, atmosphere is everything. So I want to thank you guys for staying out here," the eighth seed said on court.

"I know you guys were probably looking forward to Novak tonight, I heard it from the stands.

"But I hope we didn't disappoint you with this match."

Shelton, who banged down 14 aces and fired a 228 km/hr serve as he closed out the match, will meet double defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.

Shelton may need to channel Djokovic circa 2023 to take down Sinner, having lost eight consecutive matches to the Italian, including in last year's semi-finals at Melbourne Park. REUTERS

