Djokovic speaks on Melbourne 'pressure'

PARIS • Novak Djokovic has admitted he is fired up by the fiasco of his high-profile deportation from Australia ahead of an assault on the French Open, which would mark his return at a Grand Slam for the first time since last year's US Open.

The world No. 1 captured a second Roland Garros title last year followed by a sixth Wimbledon to move to 20 Majors, alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

However, his unseemly exit from Melbourne following his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 opened the door for Nadal to claim a record 21st Slam.

On being booted out of Australia in January, Djokovic said: "It's something I never faced before. The amount of pressure and everything that I was feeling in the first few months of the year, as much as I've felt pressure in my life and my career, that was something really on a whole different level."

Djokovic has played only five tournaments this year but arrives in Paris buoyed by a sixth Italian Open title.

With 13-time French Open champion Nadal suffering a recurrence of a foot injury, another Spaniard is likely to be Djokovic's biggest headache in Paris next week. Carlos Alcaraz, just 19, has rocketed to sixth in the world on the back of four titles - three on clay - this year.

Meanwhile, Russian world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has written off his chances of winning his second Major in Paris, after undergoing a recent hernia operation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE