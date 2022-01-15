Djokovic seeks court action on visa cancellation, but may be detained

MELBOURNE • Unvaccinated tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday asked an Australian court to block his deportation ahead of the Australian Open after Canberra cancelled his visa for the second time over Covid-19 entry regulations.

The Serb was not placed in detention in the aftermath of yesterday's decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to exercise his broad discretionary powers under Section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to again annul the star's visa based on "health and good order grounds".

But the Australian government has ordered that he return to pre-deportation detention this morning, albeit with permission to meet his lawyers at their offices.

His legal team has appealed against the decision and a full hearing will take place in federal court tomorrow, a day before the first Grand Slam of the year takes place.

Judge Anthony Kelly, who was in charge of the initial hearing, said the government will not deport Djokovic before the case concludes.

Djokovic, who is the defending champion at Melbourne Park and is bidding for a record 21st Major, had been told on arrival on Jan 6 that his visa, granted on the basis of a medical exemption from a vaccination requirement for visitors, was invalid.

The 34-year-old spent several days in immigration detention, in a hotel also used for asylum seekers, before Judge Kelly revoked that decision on Monday because of a technicality.

That was only a temporary reprieve as Mr Hawke hinted at the use of his exclusive powers and Djokovic's cause was not helped by an incorrect entry declaration, which was supposedly filled out by his agent, that stated he had not been abroad in the two weeks before leaving for Australia.

Reports emerged he had in fact travelled between Spain and Serbia, and he was also seen in public without a mask and did an in-person interview and photo shoot for a French newspaper despite testing positive for the virus.

The legal team acting for Djokovic said Mr Hawke had argued that allowing Djokovic to stay would "excite" anti-vaccination sentiment.

Although the Serb has publicly opposed compulsory vaccination, he has not campaigned against inoculation in general or promoted anti-vax messages.

Calling the decision "patently irrational", his lawyers said that they hoped the hearing could be decided by tomorrow, although there is a possibility the case proceedings could overlap with the hard-court tournament.

The saga has intensified a global debate over the rights of the unvaccinated, and become a political issue for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he campaigns for an election due by May.

While his administration has won support at home for its tough stance on border control amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Morrison has come under fire of late over record virus cases in the country, which have primarily been driven by the Omicron variant.

The lack of antigen rapid test kits, low booster coverage, panic buying and supermarket supply chain issues have exacerbated the problems Australians are facing.

On Djokovic, Mr Morrison said: "Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.

"This is what the minister (Mr Hawke) is doing in taking this action today. Our strong border protection policies have kept Australians safe."

Political opponents have seized on the inconsistent handling of Djokovic's visa application to attack the ruling Liberal Party.

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd tweeted: "Morrison's government cancels Djokovic's visa to win the weekend media cycle - showing us all how hairy chested he is.

"Why on earth did they issue the visa in the first place? One big political distraction from empty shelves, the national shortage of boosters and ARTs."