Djokovic saga fuels debate among players

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal said yesterday that "too many questions" still needed to be answered concerning Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the Australian Open, while other leading tennis players lamented how the saga had overshadowed the year's first Grand Slam.

The lead-up to the tournament, which starts tomorrow, has been completely dominated by the world No. 1's battle against a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Questions remain over how the Monte Carlo-based Serb was given a medical exemption by Australian authorities to play without being vaccinated for Covid-19, only to have his visa cancelled on arrival.

Doubts have also been raised over the positive test that underpinned the exemption, though a Serbian health ministry official defended the player last week.

Spanish great Nadal, level on a record 20 Grand Slams with Djokovic and the absent Roger Federer, said that he wished his rival "all the very best" but wanted more details about his case.

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. In some ways (it) will be good if everything clarifies soon, no? I really respect him, even if I (do) not agree with a lot of things that he did," he said.

"It's very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players... But there is no one player in history that's more important than an event, no? No one, even Roger, Novak, myself, Bjorn Borg... tennis (will) keep going.

"The Australian Open is much more important than any player. If he's playing finally, okay. If he's not playing, it will be a great Australian Open with or without him."

After having his visa cancelled for a second time on Friday, Djokovic will fight to have the decision overturned at a court hearing today.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas said the situation had taken the spotlight away from tennis.

"I won't lie. It has been pretty much on every news outlet the last couple of weeks," the Greek said.

"Not enough tennis has been talked about in the last couple of weeks, which is a shame."

Australia's main men's hope Alex de Minaur was also fed up, saying it was detracting from the tournament and other players.

Pressed on whether Djokovic had been the author of his own demise, he replied: "Australians have gone through a lot. There's no secret about that...

"They've done a lot of work to protect themselves and their borders. When you're coming in, as well as every other tennis player, if you wanted to come into the country, you had to be double-vaccinated."

However, third seed Alexander Zverev said the Serb had been treated unfairly and might have been used as a political pawn by Australian authorities.

"I don't think he would have travelled here without him thinking he would be able to play, with him having the right authorisation to be in the country," said the German. "I think that he is someone that maybe people think they can make a big deal out of it just because it's Novak."

Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka empathised with Djokovic's predicament.

"I think it's an unfortunate situation," said the Japanese 13th seed.

"He's such a great player and it's kind of sad that some people might remember (him) in this way."

