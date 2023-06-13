Djokovic returns to tennis’ top rung but Nadal out of top 100 for first time since 2003

Novak Djokovic reclaimed tennis’ world No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his men’s record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, while Rafa Nadal dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years.

Djokovic, 36, began his record-extending 388th week at the summit on Monday, jumping two places in the standings after his victory in Paris at the weekend. He beat Spaniard Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz dropped to second while Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round, also slid one place to third. Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud remained fourth.

Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, has endured an injury-plagued season and not played since January because of a hip injury at the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old has dropped from 15th to 136th in the rankings due to his continued absence from the tour. He underwent surgery earlier in June and is expected to be out for five months.

In the women’s rankings, Iga Swiatek retained top spot after retaining her French Open title for a third Suzanne-Lenglen cup. She has held the ranking since April 2022, moving to the summit following Ash Barty’s retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, had the chance to overtake Swiatek but lost to Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals and remained in second place. The Czech French Open finalist climbed from 43rd to a career-high 16th.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who withdrew before her third-round match in Paris due to illness, climbed up one place to third.

Jessica Pegula dropped two places to fifth, while Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 following her dream run to the semi-finals in Paris. REUTERS