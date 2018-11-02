Djokovic replaces injured Nadal as world No. 1

PARIS • Novak Djokovic celebrated reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking by setting a new personal landmark en route to reaching the Paris Masters quarter-finals yesterday.

The Serb won his round-of-16 tie with Damir Dzumhur after the Bosnian was forced to retire trailing 6-1, 2-1 at Bercy, maintaining the remarkable spell of form that has seen him rise from No. 22 in June to tennis' summit again.

Dzumhur suffered a tweak to his lower back when 4-1 down in the opening set and, despite receiving treatment and taking pain-killers, he could not carry on.

The retirement meant that the second-seeded Djokovic extended his sequence of consecutive winning sets to 30, surpassing his previous best mark of 29 from 2015, while improving his winning streak to 20 straight matches.

He took over the top spot in the sport from Rafael Nadal, who withdrew injured from Paris on Wednesday and the four-time Paris champion will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in the last eight today.

Fifth seed Cilic fired 29 winners to beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 and advance to the last eight in the French capital for the third straight year.

The win also improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals, the season-ender for the top eight men's players, in London starting on Nov 11.

30 Consecutive sets won by Novak Djokovic, passing his 2015 best of 29.

"I am very close to London, to securing my spot mathematically," said Cilic. "In the next match against Novak, it will be another big challenge. (It will be) great to play him again."

He will make the cut for the season-ender if he downs Djokovic, who is looking to win the tournament - which would be a record-equalling 33rd Masters title - for a record-extending fifth time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP PARIS MASTERS

Q-finals: StarHub Ch201, 9pm