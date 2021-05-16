Djokovic rallies to defeat Tsitsipas

ROME • Novak Djokovic yesterday survived a three-set battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas over two days in their rain-delayed match to advance to the Italian Open semi-finals. It took the Serb 3hr 16min but he prevailed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to seal an evening clash with Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

The world No. 1 had been trailing 6-4, 2-1 when the game was halted overnight. While the 18-time Major champion managed to make the last four for the eighth straight year on his second match point, his Greek opponent pushed him all the way.

On the sixth-ranked Tsitsipas, one of the form players of the European clay-court swing this season and last month's Monte-Carlo Masters champion, Djokovic said: "It felt like we played two matches; actually we did, one yesterday where he was a better player.

"He started also better today, I managed somehow to hold my nerve, breaking serve at important moments.

"Without a doubt, until the last shot I didn't know whether I was going to win but I believed that I could. I am just really, really glad to overcome this challenge. It was probably the toughest match of the year for me so far."

He stretched his win record over Tsitsipas to 5-2 with just two weeks before the French Open, the year's second tennis Grand Slam, which begins on May 30.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open women's singles champion, yesterday ousted Ukranian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-5 in the Italian Open to book a semi-final clash with American Coco Gauff.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was forced to pull out on Friday while leading 6-4, 2-1 in her quarter-final against Gauff after a recurring arm issue flared up.

Barty later said she opted not to take any risks amid "brutal conditions" ahead of Roland Garros, where she won her first and only Slam in 2019.

"It's disappointing, but it's important that I listen to my body and give it time to rest and recover," she said.

Of bigger concern is Simona Halep. The third-ranked Romanian had to be helped off the court after retiring during her last-32 match on Thursday.

4th Consecutive win for Novak Djokovic over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

She admitted on Twitter her participation is now a doubt due to a calf tear.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

