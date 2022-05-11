Djokovic playing at 'really high level'

ROME • Novak Djokovic was not about to allow Russian Aslan Karatsev to beat him consecutively on clay and the world No. 1 made sure of that yesterday in the second round of the Rome Masters, where the Serb won 6-3, 6-2.

The last time the duo met was in Belgrade last year, when Karatsev defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals on the same surface. Before that, Djokovic had beaten the Russian in the last four of the hard-court Australian Open last year.

Ahead of this month's French Open, the Grand Slam of the ongoing clay-court season, 20-time Major champion Djokovic was happy with his preparations as he seeks only his third Roland Garros title.

"I'll take this win, for sure. I mean, it's a straight-set win against the quality of the opponent," the Serb said on court.

"You always hope you can play some exciting and attractive points. The crowd is looking for energy, excitement... they want to see some good tennis and we had some nice points today."

The 34-year-old has missed multiple tournaments this year after choosing not to get vaccinated and had arrived in Rome with just seven wins in 11 matches played.

Despite the rust, he made it to the Belgrade final last month, losing to Russian Andrey Rublev.

He also suffered a defeat by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, whom he hailed as the "best player" of the season so far, in the semi-finals in Madrid last weekend. Alcaraz went on to win the title by thrashing German Alexander Zverev.

While he is still searching for his peak form, Djokovic said he believes that his "level of tennis is really high now", which bodes well ahead of the French Open.

Separately, Britain's Emma Raducanu will make a first competitive appearance in front of a home crowd since her remarkable triumph at the US Open last year, after it was announced on Monday that she had entered next month's Women's Tennis Association tour event in Birmingham.

The 19-year-old's only previous WTA tournament in Britain was in Nottingham last year before her emergence on the world stage at Wimbledon.

"I can't wait to play in Britain again and I'm delighted to be competing at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham in the 40th year of this terrific showcase for women's tennis," she said.

