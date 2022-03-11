Djokovic out of Indian Wells Masters

LOS ANGELES • Novak Djokovic on Wednesday confirmed his withdrawal from this month's ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to the United States' Covid-19 travel regulations.

The Serb, who is not vaccinated, said on Twitter that rules requiring non-American citizens to be vaccinated before entering the country had forced his withdrawal.

"I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel," the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote. "The CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."

Despite being named in the men's draw for Indian Wells - the first round begins today - his participation at two of the most prestigious tournaments outside of the majors had been shrouded in uncertainty for weeks given the travel restrictions.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today," tournament chiefs said on Tuesday.

"We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country."

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, where organisers have said proof of full vaccination will be required for fan entry to the tournament venue in California.

The 34-year-old was barred from the Australian Open in January after officials said he did not meet requirements for unvaccinated travellers trying to enter the nation.

His visa was eventually cancelled and, after a legal appeal failed, he was deported without playing.

Indian Wells organisers said on Wednesday that Djokovic's place in the main draw had been taken by Grigor Dimitrov, with a lucky loser from qualifying taking the Bulgarian's berth.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, whose participation at Indian Wells has drawn criticism and is slated to face a qualifier tomorrow in the second round, has again apologised for his behaviour.

Earlier this week, the German world No. 3 was handed a suspended eight-week ban - he must not incur any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct for a year - after his outburst in Acapulco last month, where he smashed his racket against the umpire's chair and verbally abused him.

Many observers felt it was a mere slap on the wrist.

"If I do that again, they (the ATP Tour) have every right to ban me. It's as simple as that," the Olympic gold medallist said. "I can guarantee you I will never act this way again in my career."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS