Djokovic opens against teen debutant, Halep withdraws

LONDON • Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face British teenage wildcard Jack Draper in his opening match next week but Simona Halep, the women's winner at the last championships in 2019, will not feature after withdrawing with a calf injury yesterday.

World No. 1 Djokovic, 34, is halfway to a Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles this year, taking his overall tally to 19 Majors.

Draper, 19, will be making his Grand Slam main draw debut.

Serena Williams will begin her latest quest to claim a record-equalling 24 Slam singles titles against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia will face a first-round match against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, who recently returned to action having recovered from cancer.

Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray, taking part in the singles for the first time since 2017 after two hip surgeries, was drawn to play Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. Eight-time champion Roger Federer, who turns 40 in August, takes on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in round one.

Wimbledon is returning this year after last year's tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament is a government-approved pilot event with a minimum 50 per cent capacity rising to a full 15,000 attendance for the singles finals on Centre Court.

Should Djokovic avoid a first-round shock, he could play South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the second round, which would be a repeat of the 2018 final.

His prospective semi-final opponent is third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he beat in this month's French Open final.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev opens against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, with a clash against Croatia's former runner-up Marin Cilic on the cards.

The standout match of the women's opening round sees two-time champion Petra Kvitova, seeded 10th, up against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Wimbledon will also see a first Chinese man in the main draw after Zhang Zhizhen, 24, qualified by defeating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-0, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6). Ranked 178th, Shanghai native Zhang is the only Chinese man in the world's top 250.

He is also only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since 1968 after Wu Di (2013, 2014 and 2016); Zhang Ze (2014 and 2015); and Li Zhe (2019) at the Australian Open. Zhizhen will open against Frenchman Antoine Hoang.

