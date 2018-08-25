Djokovic on song, Federer and Nadal also strong

NEW YORK • It is remarkable that not only are men's tennis' "Big Four" still competing on a high level, but that three of them are still dominating the sport at their age.

In descending order, the top three of the ATP Race to London, calculated from ranking points earned this year, reads:

• Rafael Nadal, 32

• Roger Federer, 37

• Novak Djokovic, 31

All three are in fine fettle for the US Open, which begins on Monday and will offer an intriguing end to the Grand Slam season.

It is also the first time since Wimbledon last year that the "Big Four", which includes Andy Murray, will be reunited.

Nadal, the world No. 1, is physically fresh having rested a week after his recent triumph at the Toronto Masters.

Federer is confident having reached the Cincinnati final; and Djokovic is on a high after the momentous achievement of becoming the first player to win all nine Masters tournaments.

"It's going to be a very exciting end to the season because everybody is going to probably be healthier again," said Federer.

"I'm not the favourite, Rafa and Novak are, in my opinion. I'm happy that my level is there. I've just got to come out with a lot of energy."

It was noticeable after the Cincinnati final last Sunday that Federer was keen to praise Djokovic for his latest feat.

Some wondered if the Serb would ever claim that elusive Masters trophy in Cincinnati after his trials and tribulations in recent years.

After completing the career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, elbow problems, a lack of motivation and private issues conspired to send him into a deep funk.

Djokovic's reunion with Marian Vajda, the coach with whom he parted in May last year, has been the catalyst for his return to form.

Vajda has ensured that his charge is focused on technical and physical improvements, rather than "peace and love" from the spiritual guru Pepe Imaz.

The switch to a lighter racket this year has also reduced the stress on Djokovic's right elbow, on which he had surgery in February.

It has taken time and patience to get used to his new equipment, but it has at last paid off. In Cincinnati his serve was consistent and he was hitting his returns with precise placement and depth.

"Being the only player in history to win all the Grand Slams and Masters is definitely something I will be very proud of for the rest of my life," Djokovic said.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams, riding an emotional roller coaster as she adapts to juggling tennis and motherhood, seeks to end 2018 on a high with a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The US great counts six US Open victories among her 23 Slams and with one more would match Australian Margaret Court's record.

World No. 1 Simona Halep arrives at Flushing Meadows buoyed not only by her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros but also by an impressive hard-court campaign that included a victory in Montreal, followed by a runner-up finish in Cincinnati.

THE TIMES, LONDON, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE