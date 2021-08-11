Djokovic needs more rest time

WASHINGTON • Novak Djokovic, seeking to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open, withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Monday, saying he needed more recovery time after the Tokyo Olympics.

The world No. 1, level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the all-time men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, could become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Major titles in one year.

At the Tokyo Games, Djokovic failed to become the first men's tennis player to achieve the "Golden Slam" after he lost in the semi-finals to eventual gold medallist Alexander Zverev of Germany.

The Serb was then beaten by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze play-off match - defeats he called "heartbreaking".

With Djokovic pulling out of the last major tune-up event, this will mean the pair of losses will be his last matches before the Aug 30-Sept 12 US Open.

"I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo," the 34-year-old posted on social media. "Sadly, that means I won't be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I'll turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!"

Djokovic is a two-time Cincinnati champion, including last year, when it was played in New York due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The field still features five former winners, including Spaniard Nadal, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Croatia's Marin Cilic, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and two-time winner Andy Murray of Britain.

Three-time Slam champion Murray was added to the main draw of the US Open following the withdrawal of Swiss Stan Wawrinka, organisers said on Monday.

Elsewhere, due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, this year's Shanghai Masters - scheduled for October - was axed for the second straight year, tournament organisers Juss Sports announced on Monday.

An official statement added that "the health and safety of all personnel involved will always be the primary concern".

The Shanghai Masters is one of the nine ATP Tour Masters 1000 events, and the only one played outside Europe or North America.

Its cancellation raises further doubts about the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Last month, the WTA Tour announced that its Asian swing of tournaments, except for November's Finals, had been wiped out from its calendar for a second successive year due to the pandemic.

Should the Shenzhen event not take place, it would mean the Chinese city will have hosted the glamour women's competition just once in 2019 since winning a 10-year bid the year before, taking over from Singapore.

