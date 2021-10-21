Djokovic needs double shots to play in Australia

CANBERRA • Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country's immigration minister confirmed yesterday, putting the Serb's Grand Slam record bid in doubt.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said on Monday he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

Clarifying Australia's visa requirements, Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke said foreign players would need to have had two vaccination shots to play the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January.

"You'll need to be double vaccinated to visit Australia. That's a universal application, not just to tennis players," Mr Hawke told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"I don't have a message to Novak. I have a message to everybody that wishes to visit Australia. He'll need to be double vaccinated."

Djokovic has not commented following Mr Hawke's announcement, but Australian Todd Woodbridge, a retired 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion and now a broadcaster with the Nine Network in his country, believes that Djokovic has yet to be vaccinated.

He said: "The fact that he says he's not going to tell us whether he's had it or not, probably means he still hasn't had the vaccination.

"That hourglass is ticking, he's going to have to make that call one way or the other."

Apart from the Serb, who has won nine of his Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the last three in succession at Melbourne Park, the rule could exclude scores of players from the tournament.

More than a third of professional tennis players remain unvaccinated, according to recent media reports. Both the men's ATP and women's WTA tours have urged players to get vaccinated but some have voiced reservations.

Russian US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, the world No. 2, and German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, the world No. 4, have expressed scepticism, although their vaccination status also remains unknown.

Greek world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas said in August he would get vaccinated only if it became mandatory, though he later said he planned to have shots by year end.

Tennis Australia, which organises the Grand Slam, said it was working with authorities on conditions for players, fans and tournament staff, adding that it is waiting for more information regarding international visitors.

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the country's rules "apply to everyone without fear or favour".

Australia has shut its international borders to non-citizens and non-permanent residents for 18 months and this is expected to continue until early next year.

Authorities in the state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, said they would not make special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete even if they secured visas.

