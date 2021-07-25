Djokovic, Medvedev call for later start times

TOKYO • Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have called on organisers to delay the start times of Olympic tennis matches as players laboured in the sweltering Tokyo summer heat on the opening day of the tournament yesterday.

World No. 1 Djokovic encountered little resistance from Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in a 6-2, 6-2 first-round win but, like many others, found the playing conditions particularly demanding.

Medvedev, a 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) winner over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, suggested putting back matches until the evening, having started his opening round shortly after midday in blazing sunshine.

"I agree with him 100 per cent," said Djokovic, who revealed he had asked the International Tennis Federation about the issue as well.

"I don't understand why they don't start matches at say 3pm. I've heard that there's some kind of curfew and they have to finish by midnight. If that's the case, I just finished the last match (on centre court) and it's not even 5pm. We still have seven hours to play, they have the lights on all the courts."

Medvedev, whose match began with temperatures hovering around 32 deg C, admitted the conditions were "some of the worst" he had ever experienced.

The Russian also made it clear that Djokovic, who is chasing a calendar Golden Slam after winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year, is very much the man to beat in the Japanese capital.

"When I come to the Olympics all I want is a gold medal, but we all know who is the favourite. I'm maybe close but not the favourite, so I just try to do my best," he said.

In the women's draw, Poland's Iga Swiatek, last year's French Open champion, brushed aside Mona Barthel of Germany 6-2, 6-2.

Japan's medal hope Naomi Osaka was originally scheduled to kick off the tournament against China's Zheng Saisai yesterday, but her match was pushed back 24 hours after she was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS