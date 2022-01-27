Djokovic inspires Medvedev comeback

MELBOURNE • Down two sets and facing a match point, Russian world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev asked himself, "What would Novak (Djokovic) do?"

His response was nothing short of sensational, as he staged a stirring comeback to reel in Canadian 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime and claw his way into the last four at the Australian Open yesterday.

Medvedev looked out for the count as ninth seed Auger-Aliassime held match point in the fourth set, but the second seed battled back to win 6-7 (4-7), 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5, 6-4 in 4 hours 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

He will play Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in tomorrow's semi-finals.

Medvedev had beaten Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in their US Open semi-final last September, but the roles were dramatically reversed in their return Grand Slam bout in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old Russian was looking down the barrel of a stunning defeat and was down a match point before he turned around the momentum, winning a third-set tiebreak to edge home against the determined Canadian and cap a grand comeback.

"I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, he was all over me to be honest. I didn't know what to do, so I said to myself, 'What would Novak do'," Medvedev said, referring to the world No. 1 and nine-time Australian Open champion, who was controversially deported on the eve of the tournament.

"Because he is one of the greatest champions, as is Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and I thought I am going to make him (Auger-Aliassime) work.

"If he wants to win it, he needs to fight to the last point, I'm going to make him tired for the next match.

"Fight to the last point and it worked. I managed to raise my level during the game, especially in the (third-set) tiebreak, and when they closed the roof, I felt my momentum change in my game and just started playing better."

It was only Medvedev's third five-set victory in 10 matches going the distance at Grand Slams. Auger-Aliassime held match point at 5-4, 40-30 in the fourth set, but Medvedev fought it off.

The Russian's next opponent, Tsitsipas, booked his last-four spot in more straightforward fashion, beating another youngster in 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, the 11th seed, in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just over two hours.

The 23-year-old world No. 4 credited his win to adopting a more humble approach to tennis after some setbacks, which included an elbow injury that threatened his participation in Melbourne this year.

Not even a rain interruption which forced the stadium's retractable roof to be closed could derail the Tsitsipas momentum.

He said: "I was really fired up to bring the best out of my game today, and I tried to get my level as high as possible."

The other men's semi-final tomorrow will feature Spanish 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, 35, and last year's Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, 25, of Italy.

In the women's draw, a resurgent Danielle Collins, the American 27th seed, shattered French 32-year-old Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final 7-5, 6-1.

The 28-year-old will face Poland's Iga Swiatek, 20, today for a place in the final after the seventh seed ousted another veteran in Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 36, in three tough sets 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

Today's other semi-final features world No. 1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty, 25, and American world No. 51 Madison Keys, 26.

Barty said: "Maddie is an exceptional athlete... A lot of the time it's about trying to put her in an uncomfortable position, try and get her off-balance, because if she controls the centre of the court the match is on her racket."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE