Djokovic inspired to rewrite history

NEW YORK • Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 and become the all-time men's leader in Slam titles by capturing the US Open, which starts today.

"I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me," the Serbian world No. 1 said. "I'm very motivated to play my best tennis. I'm hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt."

Five past champions will not be in the field when the showdown begins on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro and last year's winner Dominic Thiem absent due to injuries.

That means the main obstacles in Djokovic's path to a record 21st Major will be a set of rising 20-something talents trying to earn their first Slam, including world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev (No. 4).

Djokovic, 34, beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, Tsitsipas in the French Open final and Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

"It's really fortunate for me and incredible that it's all coming together in the same year," Djokovic said. "That's something I didn't expect but I always dream of achieving the biggest things in sport."

The men's calendar Slam has been achieved only by Laver in 1962 and 1969, and American Don Budge in 1938 and even Djokovic's biggest rivals will not put it past him to do the near impossible.

"What he achieved this year is something amazing," Nadal, also on 20 Majors, said. "I definitely believe that he can do it, without a doubt.

"He already won three. So when you win three, you can win four, without a doubt, no? He did 75 per cent of the way. He is going to be playing on hard court, probably his best surface, so why not?"

The only question mark is that Djokovic comes into the US Open without having played any warm-up events since losing his Olympic bronze-medal match last month.

However, the US Open is played on hard courts, the surface on which he has won 12 of his 20 Slams. Matches at Majors are best-of-five sets, which also makes upsets less likely.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev have each beaten Djokovic multiple times, but none have yet beaten him in this format.

He remains the best long-form player and most reliable closer in tennis, which is why Medvedev has him as the clear favourite.

"Novak is going to be the highest contender," the Russian said. "He is the man under pressure, but I think he likes it.

"I'm going to try to do my best. If I manage to keep the level I'm playing at right now, I have good chances to go far."

Of the challengers, Zverev could be the one primed to cause another upset. The German is on a 12-match win streak and ruined Djokovic's bid for an unprecedented "Golden Slam" at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm extremely hungry. I'm not satisfied yet," last year's US Open finalist said.

