Djokovic inspired by Murray's comeback

ABU DHABI • Novak Djokovic has described his longtime rival Andy Murray as a "warrior" and says he is "inspired" by the former world No.1's journey back from a career-threatening injury.

Djokovic watched Murray's recently-released documentary that chronicled the Briton's two-year battle with a hip issue that required multiple surgeries. Murray, 32, returned to singles action in Cincinnati in August, and remarkably lifted his first trophy in 21/2 years in Antwerp in October.

While his preseason has been hampered by a groin injury, Murray is planning on contesting next month's Australian Open.

"I've seen his documentary about four, five days and it was tough to watch to be honest, as a tennis player, and as someone that knows him for a long time," said world No. 2 Djokovic, who is one week younger than Murray, and has competed against him since they were both 12.

"To see what he has been through, I think it was a great insight into his last couple of years and the struggles he had, mental, emotional, physical.

"Just amazing warrior that he is in life really, to be able not to give up after everything that has happened... it's really inspiring."

The Serb is in Abu Dhabi, where he is contesting the Mubadala Championship exhibition tournament. In the semi-final today, he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4. Also in the fray is world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Tsitsipas, 21, owns two wins in four meetings with Djokovic, and is coming off of a huge finish to his season after clinching the ATP Finals title in London last month.

The Greek, alongside Austrian Dominic Thiem and Germany's Alexander Zverev, are seen as heirs apparent to the "Big Three" of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic, a 16-time Grand Slam winner, said: "I think it's a logical and a natural cycle... the new guys are going to start winning Slams."

