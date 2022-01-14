Djokovic included in draw for now

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the Australian Open draw at a delayed ceremony yesterday even though his bid for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title could yet be cancelled by Australian authorities.
The 34-year-old defending champion was bracketed to play unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round at Melbourne Park on Monday after organisers delayed the draw for more than an hour without explanation.
Tournament director Craig Tiley declined to take questions at the end of the subdued ceremony, with Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still weighing whether to revoke Djokovic's visa for a second time after it was cancelled on his arrival last Wednesday.
Djokovic's inclusion in the draw was greeted with scepticism on social media, with fans predicting organisers might have to do another draw before the tournament starts on Monday.
"Respected international journalists are now calling it a 'temporary' Australian Open draw," former tournament director Paul McNamee tweeted. "I have to say I don't like our Grand Slam being subject to ridicule."
The build-up to the year's first Major has been completely dominated by the visa saga.
Top seed Djokovic, a vaccine sceptic, was given a medical exemption to play without Covid-19 vaccination but Australian Border Force officials decided the exemption was invalid.
He was then detained for several days before being freed on Monday after winning a court case as a judge ruled he was not given enough time to consult his lawyers upon being notified of his visa cancellation.
But Mr Hawke has reserved the right to use broad discretionary powers to again annul Djokovic's visa - an act that could see the nine-time Australian Open champion banned from entering the country for three years.
There is an ongoing probe into mistakes supposedly made by his agent on his arrival form and apparent breaches of Serbia's Covid-19 rules, which could result in the government nullifying his visa on "character grounds".
The fact also remains the reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion's reliance on a Covid-19 positive test last month is not considered a valid reason not to get fully vaccinated, according to Australian border rules.
While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday declined to comment on Djokovic's visa status and that it was up to Mr Hawke to decide whether to revoke it or not, he reiterated the country's strict entry requirements amid the pandemic.
"All I will simply say is the reason we have had since Dec 15, where fully vaccinated eligible visa holders could travel to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption… that individual has to show they are double vaccinated or must provide acceptable proof that they can't be vaccinated for medical reasons," he said.
"That's the policy, that policy hasn't changed. Of course, we would expect authorities to be implementing the policy of the government when it comes to those matters."
If Canberra declines to move against Djokovic again, the favourite has a reasonably smooth path to the second week of the Grand Slam, with seventh seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini looming as a potential quarter-final opponent.
But having spent almost five days in detention, his former coach Boris Becker believes Djokovic's plans for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title have been heavily disrupted.
"Obviously, his preparation is beyond bad," Becker told the BBC. "I don't think he's ever been in a worse position entering the week before a Grand Slam, but that's just the way it is."
Spanish sixth seed Rafael Nadal, who like Djokovic is gunning for his 21st Slam, will open his campaign against unseeded American Marcos Giron.
In the women's draw, top seed and home hero Ashleigh Barty will start her bid for a maiden Australian Open title against a qualifier, while Japan's defending champion Naomi Osaka, seeded 13th, will begin her campaign against Colombia's Camila Osorio.
With record virus cases and rising hospitalisations as the Omicron variant takes hold, crowds at the event will be capped at 50 per cent capacity, authorities yesterday said.
Masks will also be mandatory at Melbourne Park except when eating or drinking, and spectators must socially distance while indoors.
