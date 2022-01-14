Djokovic included in draw for now

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the Australian Open draw at a delayed ceremony yesterday even though his bid for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title could yet be cancelled by Australian authorities.

The 34-year-old defending champion was bracketed to play unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round at Melbourne Park on Monday after organisers delayed the draw for more than an hour without explanation.

Tournament director Craig Tiley declined to take questions at the end of the subdued ceremony, with Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke still weighing whether to revoke Djokovic's visa for a second time after it was cancelled on his arrival last Wednesday.

Djokovic's inclusion in the draw was greeted with scepticism on social media, with fans predicting organisers might have to do another draw before the tournament starts on Monday.

"Respected international journalists are now calling it a 'temporary' Australian Open draw," former tournament director Paul McNamee tweeted. "I have to say I don't like our Grand Slam being subject to ridicule."

The build-up to the year's first Major has been completely dominated by the visa saga.

Top seed Djokovic, a vaccine sceptic, was given a medical exemption to play without Covid-19 vaccination but Australian Border Force officials decided the exemption was invalid.

He was then detained for several days before being freed on Monday after winning a court case as a judge ruled he was not given enough time to consult his lawyers upon being notified of his visa cancellation.

But Mr Hawke has reserved the right to use broad discretionary powers to again annul Djokovic's visa - an act that could see the nine-time Australian Open champion banned from entering the country for three years.

There is an ongoing probe into mistakes supposedly made by his agent on his arrival form and apparent breaches of Serbia's Covid-19 rules, which could result in the government nullifying his visa on "character grounds".

The fact also remains the reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion's reliance on a Covid-19 positive test last month is not considered a valid reason not to get fully vaccinated, according to Australian border rules.