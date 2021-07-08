Djokovic inches closer to history

LONDON • Playing in his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final, Novak Djokovic yesterday recorded a century of ATP Tour-level wins on grass as he suffocated the challenge of Marton Fucsovics with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

While such numbers might sound impressive, the only statistic that matters for the world No. 1 is that his dream of joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam titles is still very much alive, as is the chance of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam.

Unseeded Fucsovics produced some gutsy shots to stay alive in the first set when the top seed was 5-0 up with two set points and hung in with the defending champion till 4-4 in the second.

But once Djokovic broke for a 5-4 lead in the second set, it was clear that this would not be the Hungarian's day.

Fucsovics had been bidding to become the first male player from his country to make the last four here in 73 years.

Into his 10th Wimbledon semi-final, and 41st across all four Slams, Djokovic, the Australian Open and French Open champion, will meet 10th seed Denis Shapovalov tomorrow for a place in the final.

The Canadian beat Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, marking the furthest he has progressed at a Major.

However, Djokovic has a 100 per cent record against Shapovalov in head-to-head meetings, winning their past six encounters.

"It was a solid performance, I started extremely well and didn't do many things wrong in the first five games," the Serb said.

"One break of serve in the second and third set was enough to clinch the victory. But credit to Marton for fighting and hanging in there, he had a great tournament."

On being halfway to becoming just the third man in history to seal a Grand Slam, Djokovic said: "I'm aware of certain stats, I love this sport with all my heart, body and soul and have been devoted to it since I was four.

"Sometimes, things do look surreal for me, but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court. Going for history is a huge inspiration."

STEP BY STEP Sometimes, things do look surreal for me, but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court. NOVAK DJOKOVIC, on his bid to win the Grand Slam this year.

Shapovalov later admitted he will be the clear underdog against the "best in the world", but will give it his all in his bid to become the first men's player from Canada to win a Major singles title.

"Everything is possible and when you look at the scoreboard first thing on Friday, it'll be zero-zero," the world No. 12 said.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was shown the exit yesterday after losing 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz .

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

S-finals: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm