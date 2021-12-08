Djokovic in Serbia's team for ATP Cup

SYDNEY • Novak Djokovic was named in Serbia's team for the men's season-opening ATP Cup in Sydney next month, although he has yet to commit to the Australian Open after the organisers' mandate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who has won a record nine singles titles at Melbourne Park, has declined to reveal whether he has been inoculated against the virus.

Australian Open organisers Tennis Australia has confirmed that all players must be vaccinated to compete in the Jan 17-30 Slam.

There is no vaccine requirement for the ATP Cup but if Djokovic is to play without being inoculated, the New South Wales state government will first have to apply for an exemption for the 34-year-old world No. 1, who then has to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

The draw for the third edition of the US$10 million (S$13.7 million) 16-team event from Jan 1-9 was held yesterday with top-seeded Serbia bunched in Group A with Norway, Chile and Spain.

Should Djokovic confirm his participation, it will be a huge boost for the organisers as Rafael Nadal will not feature for Spain. The world No. 6 last played in August at the Citi Open because of injury.

While Nadal is still aiming to make it to the Australian Open, one confirmed absentee in Melbourne will be 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

The Canadian, whose past two years have been heavily disrupted by injury, revealed on Monday she needed more time off.

She tweeted: "This year in particular, I spent multiple weeks quarantining, which affected me greatly - both mentally and physically.

"I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders... the collective sadness and turmoil around took its toll on me. I will therefore not start my season in Australia."

Meanwhile, the WTA Tour yesterday announced the traditional season-opening Shenzhen Open will not take place next year.

Events will be held in Australia next month before the schedule follows a conventional pattern until Wimbledon in June.

The WTA has suspended its tournaments in China because of concerns over the treatment of player Peng Shuai, although it was unlikely that the Shenzhen event would have gone ahead anyway owing to the country's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS