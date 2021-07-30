Djokovic in semis and 'getting better'

TOKYO • Novak Djokovic said he is "getting better and better" after easing into the Tokyo Olympics men's tennis semi-finals yesterday with a straight-set thrashing of Japanese star Kei Nishikori.

The world No. 1, chasing a calendar Golden Grand Slam, ended Japan's hopes of a first Olympic champion in tennis with a ruthless 6-2, 6-0 victory in only 70 minutes.

The Serb has never won the Olympic singles title, with a bronze in Beijing 2008 his best result, and will face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the last four today.

"I'm very happy, my best performance in the tournament," said the top seed. "Matches are not getting easier, but my level of tennis is getting better and better."

The 34-year-old, who has already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season, was never in trouble against Nishikori, who made 16 unforced errors.

The quarter-final was played in cooler conditions than earlier in the tournament after Djokovic lobbied organisers to change the schedule, moving the day's start time from 11am (10am Singapore time) to 3pm.

It was also the second match on the centre court at the Ariake Tennis Park, after the women's semi-final won by Belinda Bencic against Elena Rybakina lasted almost three hours in the still suffocating heat.

"It was fantastic. Playing after 5pm is completely different," said Djokovic. "Obviously, there is a little bit of a breeze, but still very, very humid, you sweat a lot, but you don't have the heat, you don't have the sun that, in combination with the humidity, is just brutal."

Nishikori, who has slipped to 69th in the world rankings after suffering multiple injuries in recent years, was the last remaining medal chance for the hosts after Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan bowed out of the mixed doubles.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the third round earlier.

"Both sets I didn't have good start, that was the bad thing I did today," said Nishikori. "I just tried to play the best guy on the tour today, and I was trying to be a little more aggressive and positive, but he was playing too good."

The other semi-final today will see Russian Karen Khachanov take on Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who knocked out world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Tomorrow's women's final is between Swiss Bencic and Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE